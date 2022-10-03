A Special Assembly was conducted at Delhi Public School, Mohali on the occasion of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’. The assembly began with a special tribute to the Father of the Nation. Students articulated Gandhi Ji’s ideology and contribution to India’s struggle for independence skillfully through songs, thoughts, talks and a skit. The audience was left spellbound with the melodious performance by the choir group of ‘Vaishnav jan to’. Vice Principal Pawan Singh motivated the children to imbibe the teachings of Gandhiji in their lives. To mark the occasion, a ‘Peace Club’ was also established in school. The winners of various competitions were also appreciated and felicitated in the assembly.