Delhi Public School, Mohali

An atmosphere of celebration filled the school when teachers and students of different schools gathered to celebrate a vibrant inter-school event, ‘Kalautsav’, wherein around 1,000 students from 23 schools across the tri-city showcased their skills in their respective events. The inter-school event, which comprised of many competitions, was a fusion of talent, imagination, creativity and alertness. The participants prepared zealously to excel in events like ‘Rhymes Carnival’, ‘Get Crafty’, ‘Design a Nameplate’, ‘Historical Theatre’, ‘Little Oscars’, ‘A Trusted Talk’, ‘Big Buzz Awareness’, ‘Inventive Minds’, ‘Table Aux of India’ and ‘Bhangra Twist’. The event provided a platform to the children of eminent schools to exhibit their talents and skills with great enthusiasm and passion. Their vivacity and brilliance reflected extensively in their performances. Deputy Director Reema Dewan appreciated all the participants and spoke about an unlimited potential in every individual that should be explored. Appreciation certificates were given to all the participants and cash prizes were given to the winners.