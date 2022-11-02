Delhi Public School, Mohali

An atmosphere of celebration filled the school when teachers and students of different schools gathered to celebrate a vibrant inter-school event, ‘Kalautsav’, wherein around 1,000 students from 23 schools across the tri-city showcased their skills in their respective events. The inter-school event, which comprised of many competitions, was a fusion of talent, imagination, creativity and alertness. The participants prepared zealously to excel in events like ‘Rhymes Carnival’, ‘Get Crafty’, ‘Design a Nameplate’, ‘Historical Theatre’, ‘Little Oscars’, ‘A Trusted Talk’, ‘Big Buzz Awareness’, ‘Inventive Minds’, ‘Table Aux of India’ and ‘Bhangra Twist’. The event provided a platform to the children of eminent schools to exhibit their talents and skills with great enthusiasm and passion. Their vivacity and brilliance reflected extensively in their performances. Deputy Director Reema Dewan appreciated all the participants and spoke about an unlimited potential in every individual that should be explored. Appreciation certificates were given to all the participants and cash prizes were given to the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
Flags flown at half-mast; no official or entertainment event...
Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe...
MBBS students at Rohtak PGI protest against Haryana govt's bond policy
Students oppose the state counseling for medical seats slate...
Polling under way for first-phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana
The polling begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm