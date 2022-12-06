Delhi Public School, Mohali

The school staged ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ on the first day of the Annual Day celebrations. The students showcased the vibrant Indian culture by representing different Indian states. The show involved students of Nursery to Class III of the school, who gave spectacular performances enriched with scintillating music, vibrant costumes, brilliantly choreographed dances and props. The thematic set designing added flavour to the show which was staged in the school amphitheatre fully packed to its capacity. It was indeed a proud moment for the DPS Mohali family when the tiny tots displayed immense confidence and created magic on the stage by their brilliant performances. The children were so much into the skin of their characters that it took their own parents by surprise to see this side of their kids. Deputy Director Reema Dewan appreciated the efforts put in by the students and teachers. She emphasised that such events in the school give space to every child where they become masters in what they are doing, if not perfect. She also thanked the parent community for their trust in DPS ethos. The chief guest of the event, Mohammad Tayyab, Managing Director, Punjab Infrastructure Development Board, Mohali, addressed the gathering and congratulated the students’ efforts in putting up a grand show as their annual celebration event. The parents were overwhelmed to see their children perform in a professional manner. They commented that it was a unique experience all the way through.