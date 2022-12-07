Delhi Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated the second day of its Annual Day function ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. The show began with a welcome song by the school choir with instruments. Yoga was also performed. Then there was a motivational dance on ‘women empowerment’ projecting how the 21st century women are emerging as leaders of the world. The show was filled with many foot-tapping performances that gave a social message as well. The show ended with a scintillating kathak performance. The parents were delighted to witness the cultural extravaganza that was a perfect blend of Indian art and culture. The chief guest, Amit Talwar, Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, addressed the gathering and congratulated the students for efforts in putting up a grand show. Deputy Director Reema Dewan appreciated the efforts put in by students and teachers.