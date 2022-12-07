Delhi Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated the second day of its Annual Day function ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. The show began with a welcome song by the school choir with instruments. Yoga was also performed. Then there was a motivational dance on ‘women empowerment’ projecting how the 21st century women are emerging as leaders of the world. The show was filled with many foot-tapping performances that gave a social message as well. The show ended with a scintillating kathak performance. The parents were delighted to witness the cultural extravaganza that was a perfect blend of Indian art and culture. The chief guest, Amit Talwar, Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, addressed the gathering and congratulated the students for efforts in putting up a grand show. Deputy Director Reema Dewan appreciated the efforts put in by students and teachers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind
AAP wins 49 seats, BJP 40 and Congress 4; MCD has 250 wards,...
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to tame inflation
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lendin...
PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive
Was speaking to media ahead of the session's start