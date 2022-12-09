Delhi Public School, Mohali

Students and staff interacted with Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, chairperson, National Gandhi Museum, New Delhi. Bhattacharjee also happens to be the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi. She shared fond memories of 'Bapu' with children. While interacting with the children, she insisted them to search the 'Gandhi' within them and emerge as leaders of the world. Bhattacharjee has served as the chairperson of the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust and has also been the Vice-Chairperson of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti and Convener of Save Ganga Movement. Bhattacharjee inaugurated the Indo-African Friendship Club. The event was organised in association with NGO Yuvasatta.
