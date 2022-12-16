Delhi Public School, Mohali

To give exposure of different culture, study environment, faculty exposure and learn cross-cultural management, the school has collaborated with Harmony International School, Bauchi, Nigeria, for the Students Exchange Programme. Afro-Asian Children Friendship Club is an outcome of the institute’s academic collaboration. To build this camaraderie, a team of students was made from both the schools who will meet each other virtually at regular intervals. This friendship club will not only be a life-enriching experience but also develop a global perspective on various worldly matters. Students and staff planted fresh saplings as a symbol of upcoming union between two institutions in the session 2022-23.
