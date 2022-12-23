Delhi Public School, Mohali

An interactive counselling session was organised in the school to sensitise the students to the need to be empathetic towards their peers. Anchal Sharma, a counselling psychologist from Fortis, conducted a workshop on “Bully to buddy” for the students of Class VI-IX. The reflective session stressed on the negative impact of a bully on others. The content of the session was lucid and apt. The children actively participated and enjoyed various activities conducted by Anchal Sharma. It was indeed a fruitful session that taught children to be assertive and mindful of their words and actions.
