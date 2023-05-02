Delhi Public School, Mohali

World Book Day Celebration was held at the school wherein the students participated in activities like book mark making, book cover making, and designing a mini book on their own. 'World Book Day' is celebrated annually to promote love for reading and writing. The theme of this year was 'Indigenous languages', hence the students came up with creations in different languages like Hindi, English, Punjabi and French.
