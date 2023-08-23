Delhi Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated Independence Day. The whole premises was lit up with the colours of the national flag. The event featured the flag-hoisting ceremony on the school premises. The ceremony took place amidst the rendition of the national anthem. An assemblage of events took place ranging from thought-provoking speeches, heart-warming poem recitation and amazing patriotic songs by the school choir. Students pledged to work towards a responsible tomorrow.
