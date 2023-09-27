Delhi Public School, Mohali

The school organised an ELS on ‘Metamorphosis’ for students of Class I. Students presented a show which unleashed the mystical lifecycle of a butterfly in an interesting way. The show started with the children presenting an enchanting action song full of bubbling enthusiasm and vigour. This was followed by the explanation of the whole process of the lifecycle of butterfly by kids, which was informative to the core. The show culminated with the kids presenting a mesmerising poem on butterfly.

#Mohali