Delhi Public School, Mohali

The school organised an ELS on ‘Metamorphosis’ for students of Class I. Students presented a show which unleashed the mystical lifecycle of a butterfly in an interesting way. The show started with the children presenting an enchanting action song full of bubbling enthusiasm and vigour. This was followed by the explanation of the whole process of the lifecycle of butterfly by kids, which was informative to the core. The show culminated with the kids presenting a mesmerising poem on butterfly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...