Delhi Public School, Mohali

The school observed Vigilance Awareness Week to promote integrity, bring transparency and accountability among students and to build honest and corruption free society. The competitions and activities planned through the week i.e. poster-making, essay writing, slogan writing, elocution, etc, were aimed at recognising the ills of corruption and promoting ways to combat them at an individual as well as systemic level. Placards were also displayed all around the school to make it a mass movement. Students took special integrity e-pledges to commit to the ideals of transparency and honesty.

