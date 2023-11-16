Delhi Public School, Mohali

The school observed Vigilance Awareness Week to promote integrity, bring transparency and accountability among students and to build honest and corruption free society. The competitions and activities planned through the week i.e. poster-making, essay writing, slogan writing, elocution, etc, were aimed at recognising the ills of corruption and promoting ways to combat them at an individual as well as systemic level. Placards were also displayed all around the school to make it a mass movement. Students took special integrity e-pledges to commit to the ideals of transparency and honesty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor
Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...
‘Go home, Indian’; Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia
Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off anti-drug bicycle rally in Ludhiana
25,000 people registered for the rally which starts from Pun...