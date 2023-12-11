Delhi Public School, Mohali

An atmosphere of celebration filled the school campus when teachers and students from different schools gathered to celebrate a vibrant inter-school event, Kalautsav. The inter-school event, comprising many competitions, was a fusion of talent, imagination, creativity and alertness. The participants prepared zealously to excel in both online and onsite events like ‘Preserve the Blue’ - fancy dress, ‘Science the Species’- rhyme recitation competition, ‘Talking Titans’-declamation competition, ‘Combat Climate Change’-slogan writing competition, ‘Adhunik Natyam’ -street play competition, ‘Productive Pattern’-poster making competition, ‘Empowering Equalities’-dance competition, ‘Promotion of Peace’- poetry writing competition, and 'Big Business'- entrepreneurship competition, ‘Engage and Inspire’- photo-story competition. The Chief Guest, K Sunita Seshadri, Dy Director NIPCCD, appreciated the efforts of the participants and spoke about an unlimited potential in every individual that should be explored. Appreciation certificates were given to all participants and trophies and cash prizes were awarded to the winners.
