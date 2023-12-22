Delhi Public School, Mohali

To hone the dancing skills of students, an inter-House solo dance competition was organised for students of classes VI to X. Students from the six houses i.e. Ravi, Satluj, Ganges, Chenab, Yamuna and Jhelum set the floor on fire with their energetic performances. The fun-filled extravaganza featured varied forms of classical, western and folk dances such as bhangra and kathak interspersed with western style which kept the audience enthralled.
