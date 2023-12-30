Delhi Public School, Mohali

Abhijot Singh, a Class VII student of the school, is one of the winners of CBSE Reading Challenge from the Chandigarh Region. Abhijot by being one of only three candidates from Punjab who won the prestigious all-India-level challenge made the school proud. The competition was open to the students of all schools, affiliated to CBSE all over India and abroad. The students had to go through different stages of reading activity to get shortlisted to the next level of the contest and emerge victorious.
