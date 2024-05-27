Delhi Public School, Mohali

On Buddha Purnima, the school hosted a special assembly dedicated to celebrating and understanding the profound teachings of Lord Buddha. The assembly featured a meaningful presentation on the teachings of Buddha, highlighting the significance of the sacred day. Participants gained insights into the life and enlightenment of Gautam Buddha and learnt how his teachings can be applied to foster peace and compassion in today’s world. As part of the celebration, there was a soulful chanting of mantras led by talented students, creating an atmosphere of serenity and spiritual reflection. The powerful experience connected attendees with the essence of Buddha’s wisdom and the timeless practice of mantra recitation. A key segment of the event focused on meditation sessions designed to convey the true meaning of peace as taught by Buddha.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali