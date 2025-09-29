Delhi Public School, Mohali, celebrates Grandparents’ Day

Delhi Public School, Mohali, celebrated Grandparents’ Day with the little ones from Nursery to Prep II. The celebration began with a warm welcome and a delightful cake-cutting ceremony, symbolising the sweetness of the special bond. The event was filled with fun activities, lively performances, and heart-warming moments that strengthened the ties between generations. Grandparents enthusiastically shared their fondest memories of their grandchildren, while the children expressed their love through hugs, smiles, and cheerful performances. The day concluded with laughter, joy, and cherished memories, leaving both grandparents and grandchildren with hearts full of love and togetherness.

