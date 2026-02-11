DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Delhi Public School, Mohali hosts teacher training programme

Delhi Public School, Mohali hosts teacher training programme

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:38 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school hosted a one-day teacher training programme on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for teachers of DPS Mohali and DPS Chandigarh. The training was conducted by CBSE-appointed resource persons Seema Wadhwa, Principal, Skonis World School and Sagrika Bakshi Education Freelancer. The sessions focused on understanding the vision and core principles of NCF, with emphasis on learner-centric pedagogy, competency-based education, experiential learning, inclusive classrooms and assessment reforms. Seema highlighted the evolving role of teachers as facilitators of meaningful learning, stressing conceptual understanding, critical thinking and values-based education. Sagrika Bakshi shared practical classroom strategies, including activity-based and inquiry-driven learning, interdisciplinary lesson planning and effective integration of technology. The workshop was interactive and hands-on, involving group discussions, reflective activities and lesson design tasks, enabling teachers to translate NCF guidelines into practical, classroom-ready practices. The programme reinforced DPS Mohali's commitment to continuous professional development and future-ready education.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts