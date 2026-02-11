Delhi Public School, Mohali hosts teacher training programme

The school hosted a one-day teacher training programme on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for teachers of DPS Mohali and DPS Chandigarh. The training was conducted by CBSE-appointed resource persons Seema Wadhwa, Principal, Skonis World School and Sagrika Bakshi Education Freelancer. The sessions focused on understanding the vision and core principles of NCF, with emphasis on learner-centric pedagogy, competency-based education, experiential learning, inclusive classrooms and assessment reforms. Seema highlighted the evolving role of teachers as facilitators of meaningful learning, stressing conceptual understanding, critical thinking and values-based education. Sagrika Bakshi shared practical classroom strategies, including activity-based and inquiry-driven learning, interdisciplinary lesson planning and effective integration of technology. The workshop was interactive and hands-on, involving group discussions, reflective activities and lesson design tasks, enabling teachers to translate NCF guidelines into practical, classroom-ready practices. The programme reinforced DPS Mohali's commitment to continuous professional development and future-ready education.

Advertisement