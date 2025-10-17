DT
Home / The School Tribune / Delhi Public School, Mohali, observes World Mental Health Week

Delhi Public School, Mohali, observes World Mental Health Week

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Delhi Public School, Mohali, observed World Mental Health Week through a series of thoughtfully designed activities by the school's Wellness Department. Throughout the week, students participated in engaging initiatives such as "Happy Dance", "Colour Your Emotions", "Spreading Kindness", "Positive Self-Talk Journals", "Slogan Writing - Mental Health Matters", and "Note to Self - Dear Me". Each activity encouraged self-expression, empathy and mindfulness-core aspects of holistic well-being. A special interactive session on "Coping with Stress" was conducted by Aanchal Sharma, counselling psychologist from Fortis Healthcare, Mohali. The session provided students with valuable insights and practical strategies to manage stress effectively in their daily lives.

