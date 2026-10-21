Delhi Public School, Mohali, organises mandala making competition

Delhi Public School, Mohali, organised a mandala making competition for students to mark Dasehra. The theme was 'Triumph of good over evil - celebrating virtues within'. The competition aimed to sensitise students to the significance of Dasehra and instil in them the values of righteousness, truth and moral courage. Students participated, presenting vibrant and intricate mandala designs symbolising the triumph of virtues such as truth, compassion, humility and courage over vices. Each artwork reflected creativity, mindfulness and introspection, beautifully capturing the essence of the festival. The activity provided a platform for artistic expression while encouraging students to imbibe goodness in thought and action.

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