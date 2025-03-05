Delhi Public School , Mohali, organises show on ‘Children of the world’

The school organised a unique show on ‘Children of the world’ presented by the primary wing. Children are the most vulnerable yet the most resilient members of our society. From different cultures to shared dreams they are bonded with love, peace and joy. In order to highlight the similarities despite their differences, children spoke about different countries, continents, their cultures languages, food, dress and highlighted the importance of peace, harmony and unity. Dazzling dance performances with colourful props added sparkle to the show. The show culminated with the message that was loud and clear that world is one and children are the hope that can steer the world towards peace and unity, despite differences.