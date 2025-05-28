Delhi Public School, Mohali, pays tribute to Guru Arjan Dev

Class VIII students presented a poignant assembly on the Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev, paying tribute to the revered Sikh Guru's sacrifice and teachings. The students delivered a soulful rendition of a Shabad, followed by a thought-provoking presentation highlighting the Guru's message of compassion, equality and selfless service. The assembly provided a meaningful learning experience, instilling values of tolerance, kindness and devotion in students. The presentation effectively conveyed the significance of the Guru's martyrdom and its continued relevance in today's world. The students' heartfelt performances and insightful presentation were truly commendable, demonstrating their understanding and appreciation of Sikh heritage and values.

