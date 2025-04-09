Delhi Public School, Mohali,organises ‘Skill-based Saturday

The school organised a ‘Skill-based Saturday’, a vibrant initiative aimed at fostering holistic development among students through a blend of fun-filled and educational activities. The day witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across various classes in a series of well-planned, engaging sessions. From yoga and meditation, which encouraged mindfulness and well-being, to creative and critical thinking games that stimulated young minds, each activity was designed to foster both cognitive and physical growth. Students also took part in a ‘Gratitude Chain’, where they expressed appreciation for the things they are grateful for. The Vocabulary Building Game aimed at enhancing interpersonal skills. A key highlight of the day was the national-level painting competition, where students showcased their artistic talent and imagination on a grand stage. Skill-Based Saturday proved to be a perfect amalgamation of learning and enjoyment. Initiatives like these go a long way in unlocking students’ full potential and encouraging them to learn in a dynamic and interactive environment. Overall, it was a fruitful and fun-filled day — one that left students inspired, energised, and eager for more such enriching experiences.