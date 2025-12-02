DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Delhi Public School observes Constitution Day

Delhi Public School observes Constitution Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Dec 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Delhi Public School, Mohali, observed Constitution Day with great zeal, honouring the historic adoption of the Constitution of India. The celebration aimed to reinforce the core values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity among students. The day commenced with the reading of the Preamble during the morning assembly, where students, teachers and staff members collectively pledged their commitment to the constitutional ideals. A discussion on the significance of Constitution Day and the role of citizens in upholding democratic values further enriched the students' understanding. As part of the observance, the school also organised an inter-class quiz competition on the Constitution of India. Students actively participated, showcasing their knowledge of constitutional principles, fundamental rights, duties and the structure of Indian democracy. The event concluded with students sharing reflections on the importance of the Constitution in shaping India's progress, thereby fostering a deeper sense of civic responsibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts