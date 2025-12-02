Delhi Public School observes Constitution Day

Delhi Public School, Mohali, observed Constitution Day with great zeal, honouring the historic adoption of the Constitution of India. The celebration aimed to reinforce the core values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity among students. The day commenced with the reading of the Preamble during the morning assembly, where students, teachers and staff members collectively pledged their commitment to the constitutional ideals. A discussion on the significance of Constitution Day and the role of citizens in upholding democratic values further enriched the students' understanding. As part of the observance, the school also organised an inter-class quiz competition on the Constitution of India. Students actively participated, showcasing their knowledge of constitutional principles, fundamental rights, duties and the structure of Indian democracy. The event concluded with students sharing reflections on the importance of the Constitution in shaping India's progress, thereby fostering a deeper sense of civic responsibility.

