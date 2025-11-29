Delhi Public School organises vibrant Winter Carnival

Delhi Public School, Machhiwara, organised a vibrant and fun-filled Winter Carnival. On the occasion, the Chairman, DS Bains, announced that the school will soon extend up to Class II, with a new building planned for the young learners. He also highlighted the play-way methods adopted to make learning joyful and engaging. Children sing, dance and learn in a playful environment, which helps them interact confidently. He further shared the positive feedback received from parents, who appreciate the school's approach and progress. In the carnival, various swings and joy rides were installed for the children, while horse riding, camel rides and toy-train rides brought immense joy to the young visitors. A series of engaging games and activities kept both parents and children entertained throughout the day. The food stalls added to the excitement, making it a delightful experience for all. The major highlights of the event were the competitions held for the Baby Show, Colouring, Fancy Dress, Thumb Painting, Dance, Show and Tell, and Draw & Colour. More than 63 students from various schools participated in these events across different categories.

