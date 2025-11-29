DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Delhi Public School organises vibrant Winter Carnival

Delhi Public School organises vibrant Winter Carnival

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Delhi Public School, Machhiwara, organised a vibrant and fun-filled Winter Carnival. On the occasion, the Chairman, DS Bains, announced that the school will soon extend up to Class II, with a new building planned for the young learners. He also highlighted the play-way methods adopted to make learning joyful and engaging. Children sing, dance and learn in a playful environment, which helps them interact confidently. He further shared the positive feedback received from parents, who appreciate the school's approach and progress. In the carnival, various swings and joy rides were installed for the children, while horse riding, camel rides and toy-train rides brought immense joy to the young visitors. A series of engaging games and activities kept both parents and children entertained throughout the day. The food stalls added to the excitement, making it a delightful experience for all. The major highlights of the event were the competitions held for the Baby Show, Colouring, Fancy Dress, Thumb Painting, Dance, Show and Tell, and Draw & Colour. More than 63 students from various schools participated in these events across different categories.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts