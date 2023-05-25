Delhi Public School, Sangrur

Students of the school secured 100 per cent result in classes X and XII results. The batch of 69 students in class X secured 100 percent result. As many as 22 students have scored above 90 per cent and 22 have scored above 80 per cent. Falak Mittal of Class X has topped the school with 98.8 per cent marks. Hermaine has scored 98.6 per cent and Vrishti Mittal has scored 98.4 per cent marks. The students of Class XII also achieved 100 per cent result. Meet Aggarwal of Class XII has topped the school in humanities with 95.2 per cent marks. Akshima has topped in commerce with 90.6 per cent marks and Divya Joth has scored 81.4 per cent in the science stream.