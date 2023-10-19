Delhi Public School, Sangrur

The Swatch Bharat Abhiyan was conducted at the school. To foster a sense of responsibility and cleanliness, NCC cadets participated in a cleaning drive to clean their surrounding areas. This is in line with Gandhi’s belief that cleanliness is next to godliness. It’s a hands-on way for students to connect with his philosophy of self-discipline and societal improvement.
