The school held its Investiture Ceremony, celebrating the spirit of leadership and responsibility among its students. The event marked the formal appointment of the new student council for the academic session 2025-26. Yuvraj Singh Judge and Prabnoor Kaur were announced as Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. The newly elected council members took an oath to uphold the values and discipline of the school and to lead by example.
