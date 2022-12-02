Delhi Public School, Yamuna Nagar

The closing ceremony of MYP was held on the premises. Member of the Haryana Mahila Ayog, Sonia Aggarwal, was the chief guest. She was welcomed by Chairman Ram Niwas Garg, Principal Manisha Singh and committee member Hitesh Garg. After the musical bonanaza, the chief guest addressed the gathering with her highly evocative and stirring speech. She highlighted the need to celebrate the festival of democracy in its most vibrant and pristine form, and stressed the need to have strong credentials of pluralistic democracy.