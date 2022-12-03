 Delhi Public School, Yamuna Nagar : The Tribune India

Delhi Public School, Yamuna Nagar

The school had organised ENVOY MYP (Model Youth Parliament). On the first day of MYP a plethora of events were organised, which saw a huge pool of highly animated and enthusiastic aspirants. Close to 200 students from different schools participated in the event that started with a prayer sung by the students of the DPS - YNR. A breathtaking musical drama was performed by school students. The first day was attended as a Chief Guest by Honourable, Major Rajender Singh Bhatti. Chairman, Ram Niwas Garg also graced the occasion. Principal Mrs. Manisha Singh deftly touched upon the key issues, while welcoming the chief guest. All the Executive Board members and Secretariats were introduced and welcomed. Major Bhatti was felicitated by Principal, Mrs. Manisha Singh with a token of love and gratitude by presenting him a portrait. The first day event culminated by the joining of the respective committees by the students.

