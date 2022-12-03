Delhi Public School, Yamuna Nagar

The school had organised ENVOY MYP (Model Youth Parliament). On the first day of MYP a plethora of events were organised, which saw a huge pool of highly animated and enthusiastic aspirants. Close to 200 students from different schools participated in the event that started with a prayer sung by the students of the DPS - YNR. A breathtaking musical drama was performed by school students. The first day was attended as a Chief Guest by Honourable, Major Rajender Singh Bhatti. Chairman, Ram Niwas Garg also graced the occasion. Principal Mrs. Manisha Singh deftly touched upon the key issues, while welcoming the chief guest. All the Executive Board members and Secretariats were introduced and welcomed. Major Bhatti was felicitated by Principal, Mrs. Manisha Singh with a token of love and gratitude by presenting him a portrait. The first day event culminated by the joining of the respective committees by the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Mishap occurs because of dense fog
Hyderabad university professor arrested for misbehaving with foreign student
The 62-year-old man is booked for allegedly outraging the wo...