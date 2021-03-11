A workshop was organised at the school on the occasion of 'World Menstruation Hygiene Day'. Resource person Neema from the Haryana Health Department and Ritika (Nurse) from Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar, spread awareness about one of the most neglected and taboo topics — menstrual hygiene. They educated the girls about different physical and psychological complications related to menstruation. They were told about the ways to deal with the pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS) and how to keep themselves fit. Principal B Murali, told the students to share their issues to avoid complications.
