Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2022-2023 was held on the August 8. The chief guest was Colo APS Sandhu. Chairman Ram Niwas Garg and linchpin of the school Hitesh Garg graced the occasion. The selected students were honoured with their respective badges, such as Head Boy, Head Girl, Sports Captain, House Captain, Cultural Heads, Discipline Heads and the Prefects. The council members took an oath to faithfully work for the school. A mesmerising welcome speech by the Head Girl, bhajan by a choir, dance performance by primary wing students and captivating vote of thanks by the Head Boy were presented. The ceremony culminated with the singing of the national anthem and plantation.
