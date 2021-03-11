Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

The school organised a mega event, “Partition horrors remembrance day exhibition”. The event was organised as per the selection done by the CBSE, New Delhi. The horrors of the Partition were presented on the school campus. The exhibition was inaugurated by Sumit Sehgal, whose family had borne the brunt of the 1947 Partition. A small function was organised, which was attended by various schools in the close vicinity of Yamunanagar. The event started with a patriotic prayer. It was followed by a patriotic song. An item, “Kirdar azadi ke” was presented, where little ones dressed up as Bhagat Singh, Rani Laxmi Bai and other freedom fighters. Himansh, a student of Class XI presented a stirring speech on the tragedy of the Partition. Lakshay of Class VII enthralled the audience with his mesmerising dance performance on the song ‘Vande Matram’. A documentary was played online to depict the tragedy of the Partition.