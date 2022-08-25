Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

The school has organised MUN-5.0 (Model United Nations). On the first day of MUN -5.0 a plethora of events were organised. About 300 students from different schools participated. The grand opening was punctuated by the playing of a patriotic song by students of the host school. Then students gave a breathtaking dance performance. All secretariat members were felicitated by the dignitaries present. Vidit Kumar, secretary general, opened the MUN-5.0. The chief guest was Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, Mohit Handa.