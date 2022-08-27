Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

A week-long celebration was organised by the school on the birth anniversary of Sudha Murthy and Punjabi litterateur Amrita Pritam. A quiz was conducted to enhance and sharpen the knowledge of students about the literary world.
