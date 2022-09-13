Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

Various activities and events marked the Teacher's Day celebrations on the premises. Students performed hip-hop and bhangra. The day was filled with fun and many exhilarating performances.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year
To be attended by Presidents of the US, Russia, France, Sout...
High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case
The order is pronounced in the open court by Justice Sureshw...
Nursery student raped in school bus by driver; woman attendant was present
After the girl returned, her mother found someone had change...