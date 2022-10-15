Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

The birth anniversary of famous writer RK Narayan, the creator of the fictional south Indian town of Malgudi, was celebrated by the faculty of library as “Author of the week”. Born in Madras (now Chennai) on October 10, 1906, Narayan won the India National Prize of the Indian Literary Academy and AC Benoon Medal by the Royal Society of Literature. He had died in 2001 at the age of 84. To pay tributes to the great writer, students participated in various literary activities on the occasion.