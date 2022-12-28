Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

The school celebrated 'Samnavya', the winter carnival. Vikram Singh Rana, former executive engineer, Public Health and Engineering Department, was the guest of honour. Toddlers performed kathak and mesmerised everyone. Students played live orchestra and performed bhangra and Haryanavi dance. Yogesh Chonna regaled the audience with his unique voice. Diptashree, a student of Class XI (Medical) captivated the audience with her dance performance. Gaurika Jindal, ex-alumni of the school, shared her journey from the school to the Christ College, Bangalore. A number of food stalls, along with the different variety of swings and games, were a part of the carnival. Horse riding, camel riding, fishing the ball, hoopla, pyramid and car racing were the other highlights of the event. Later, raffle ticket winners were announced. Md Aatif of Class IV bagged the mega prize — a brand new Activa. Vinod Gauri won a smartphone, while Sanvi won the third prize. The fourth award —washing machine — went to Vinod. Kavya won the microwave as the fifth prize.