Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

The school celebrated ‘Fulwari’ — The Grand Baby Show — on February 19. Special awards were given to toddlers of zero to one year age group and one to two years age group. A fancy dress competition was organised for kids of two to four years age group. A talent hunt was organised for kids of four to six years age group. The baby show commenced with ‘Ganesh Vandana’ that was performed by school choir group and instruments were played by the DPS-YNR core band group. A craft activity and puppet show were organised. A story telling competition for children was a very engrossing and captivating moment for parents. A fun zone was also planned for kids, where they took rides on a toy train and indulged in other fun and frolic events. A number of awards were given in various categories like Healthy Baby, Active Baby, Most Friendliest Baby, Most Charming Baby, Photogenic Face, Chubby Cheeks, Expressive Eyes and Healthy Hair.