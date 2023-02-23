Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

The school celebrated ‘Fulwari’ — The Grand Baby Show — on February 19. Special awards were given to toddlers of zero to one year age group and one to two years age group. A fancy dress competition was organised for kids of two to four years age group. A talent hunt was organised for kids of four to six years age group. The baby show commenced with ‘Ganesh Vandana’ that was performed by school choir group and instruments were played by the DPS-YNR core band group. A craft activity and puppet show were organised. A story telling competition for children was a very engrossing and captivating moment for parents. A fun zone was also planned for kids, where they took rides on a toy train and indulged in other fun and frolic events. A number of awards were given in various categories like Healthy Baby, Active Baby, Most Friendliest Baby, Most Charming Baby, Photogenic Face, Chubby Cheeks, Expressive Eyes and Healthy Hair.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...