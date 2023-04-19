Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

The school organised a one-day CBSE capacity-building programme on "Life Skills (Advance)". About 50 teachers from various schools of Yamunanagar participated in the event. Vega Sharma -- a life coach, teacher trainer, pedagogical expert and an expert in early childhood and social emotional learning -- took over as the main architect of the event. The purpose of organising this workshop was to develop the ability of teachers to face challenges in everyday life, solve problems and make decisions so that students can get information about basic life skills through teachers. Vega said life skill training for teachers was very important in today's era of competition and life skill development was a lifelong process which led to holistic development of students and teachers.