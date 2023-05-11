Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

The school organised a book fair on the school premises in association with Scholastic India Private Limited. The book fair was inaugurated by the Principal of the school, Manisha Singh. On the occasion, the Chairman of the school, Ram Nivas Garg, said good books were more useful than thousands of friends. He also emphasised on the need to have more such book fares in future.
