Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

Students brought laurels to the school with their excellent performance in science exhibition. The students had participated in the "Science Exhibition", organised by Ambala Engineering College, Mithapur. A number of schools from the region participated in the exhibition. A model exhibited by Aditya Garg, a student of Class IX of the school, won the first position. Aditya Garg got a cash prize of Rs 2,000.
