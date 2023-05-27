Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

The school organised a two-day workshop for robotics classes (III to V ) of Robo soccer and for classes (VI to XII ) of artificial intelligence in close collaboration with VigyantramAbhyuday-IIT, Mumbai. Students from classes III to V were given an opportunity to carry our experiments and develop prototypes with experts. Students' queries were answered by the experts. A live project was done with the students and those selected would get the opportunity to visit IIT-Mumbai. Shubham Gupta from IIT- Mumbai made students learn about algorithms, programming gamesp, machine learning and face detection technology. On the second day of the workshop a competition was organised and the winners would be taking part at the National level AI championship to be held in Mumbai. In the Robo Soccer Competition –_Raghav Gulati (V) won the first prize followed by Anshuman (III ) won the second prize and Vihaan Jain ( III) won third prize, respectively. In the Artificial Intelligence Competition - AadityaDhingra ( IX) won the first prize followed by Yuval Kalra (IX) won the second prize and DivyanshMangal (XI) won the third prize. Iknoor Kaur (X) and Dhairya (VIII) won consolation prizes.
