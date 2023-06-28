Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

Students of the school won gold medals in swimming championship held recently. The Haryana Swimming Association had organised state-level swimming championships, where the young guns brought the laurels to the school. It was a breathtaking display of sheer hard work, resilience, perseverance and consistency to achieve such a stupendous feat. Sunpreet Singh of Class XII won the gold medal in 50 and 100 m backstroke category, Rudraksh Dhiman of Class X also won the gold medal in 50 and 100 m backstroke category. Palak, a student of Class XII repeated the same feet of grabbing gold medals in 50 and 100 m category.
