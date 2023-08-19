Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

The school organised the Investiture Ceremony 2023-2024. It was a momentous day for the selected student council members, who received the coveted sashes and badges stitched and presented by the dignitaries. The chief guest was Col Jarnail Singh, Commandant, 14 Haryana Battalion, NCC, and the guest of honour was Col Sandeep Sharma, Administrative Officer, 14 Haryana, Battalion, NCC.

#Yamunanagar