Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

A grand gala ceremony of ‘Indian School Awards’ was organised in Chandigarh. It was a moment of great pride, honour and prestige that school Principal Manisha Singh won the prestigious award with her relentless and unwavering performances over the decades in the field of education. This award was given to Principal Manisha Singh for her unwavering commitment, innovative teaching methodology, tireless efforts and significant contribution in shaping the future of students

