Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

A grand gala ceremony of ‘Indian School Awards’ was organised in Chandigarh. It was a moment of great pride, honour and prestige that school Principal Manisha Singh won the prestigious award with her relentless and unwavering performances over the decades in the field of education. This award was given to Principal Manisha Singh for her unwavering commitment, innovative teaching methodology, tireless efforts and significant contribution in shaping the future of students
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan dies at 98
The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-re...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...