Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar

A two-day annual festival, ‘Epoch-The Legacy’ was organised on the premises of the school. Students of pre-nursery to Class V embodied the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and gave captivating presentations depicting the cultures of different countries. The festival was inaugurated by chief guest former minister and state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Rajeev Bindal by lighting the lamp. A beautiful dance was performed by the little ones of pre-primary classes. Students of Class I and II enthralled everyone with their beautiful presentation on the beats of music. Principal Manisha Singh presented the annual progress report of the school. Japanese Ophthalmic Ball dance by nursery students was appreciated by all. Hip-hop and belly dance were presented by students of Class III and IV. Students of Class V enthralled everyone with the praise of Goddess Shakti. A beautiful English play, ‘Adventures of Pinocchio’ was presented by students of Class V. Bhangra presented by students of Class III to V made everyone dance. Chairman of the school Ram Niwas Garg praised all performances.

