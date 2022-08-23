Delhi Public School, Zirakpur

The school management continued its tradition of getting the Tricolour hoisted by support staff on the I-Day as part of the initiative to recognise every Indian's birth right to hoist the Tricolour. All teachers, lead by the Principal, cheered as the National Flag soared high in the sky.
