Delhi Public School, Zirakpur

S Udayveer Singh, President, Municipal Committee, Zirakpur and S Gurucharanjit Singh 'Channi' came to the courtyard of DPS, Zirakpur, to know, listen and inspect the problems of the school and its nearby areas. He came to know about the problems of the school and promised to solve them soon. Coming to school, he remembered his childhood and some sweet memories of childhood. At the same time, while telling the children the future of their country, he wished for their bright future. His loving behavior towards children was commendable.