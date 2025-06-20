Delhi World Public School, Kandaghat, celebrates ‘Yellow Day’

The school celebrated ‘Yellow Day’ in its Pre-Primary Wing, filling the environment with sunshine, cheer, and happiness. Children came dressed in vibrant yellow outfits, looking like little bundles of joy. A special self-introduction competition was conducted where students confidently introduced themselves, helping them build early communication and public speaking skills. Adding to the excitement, a creative honey bee craft activity was held. The tiny tots enthusiastically made cute bee-themed crafts, promoting creativity, fine motor development, and fun learning. Teachers highlighted the significance of the colour yellow, explaining how it represents positivity, warmth, and brightness. The entire day was filled with colour-based activities that made learning joyful and meaningful. Principal Rupali Saha appreciated the efforts of the pre-primary team and applauded the participation of the students. She emphasised that such theme-based events contribute greatly to the all-round development of young learners by blending creativity, knowledge, and confidence.

