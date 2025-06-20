DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Delhi World Public School, Kandaghat, celebrates ‘Yellow Day’

Delhi World Public School, Kandaghat, celebrates ‘Yellow Day’

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school celebrated ‘Yellow Day’ in its Pre-Primary Wing, filling the environment with sunshine, cheer, and happiness. Children came dressed in vibrant yellow outfits, looking like little bundles of joy. A special self-introduction competition was conducted where students confidently introduced themselves, helping them build early communication and public speaking skills. Adding to the excitement, a creative honey bee craft activity was held. The tiny tots enthusiastically made cute bee-themed crafts, promoting creativity, fine motor development, and fun learning. Teachers highlighted the significance of the colour yellow, explaining how it represents positivity, warmth, and brightness. The entire day was filled with colour-based activities that made learning joyful and meaningful. Principal Rupali Saha appreciated the efforts of the pre-primary team and applauded the participation of the students. She emphasised that such theme-based events contribute greatly to the all-round development of young learners by blending creativity, knowledge, and confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts