Delhi World Public School, Zirakpur

The school organised a vibrant and memorable Graduation Day Picnic, bringing together students, parents, and teachers for a day filled with joy and lasting memories. The event was celebrated in a festive and enthusiastic atmosphere, honouring the achievements of the young graduates. The Graduation Day Picnic was a perfect blend of fun, camaraderie, and celebration. Parents contributed to the warmth of the event by sharing home-cooked dishes, making the gathering even more special. The school arranged a variety of engaging activities for the children, including games, bouncy castle, and talented tattoo artist, which kept the young ones entertained. Lively music and dance performances added energy to the occasion, ensuring a memorable experience for all. In her address, Principal Dr Manisha Sahni emphasised that the celebration was not only a recognition of the students’ accomplishments but also a symbol of new beginnings.